Sports

Nairobi to Host Historic 2029 World Athletics Championships, Munich Awarded 2031 Edition

Nairobi will host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, marking the first time the biennial event will be held in Africa, while Munich gets the 2031 edition.
World Athletics Championships
Published on

New Delhi: World Athletics Championships will head to Africa for the first time as Nairobi has been chosen as the host for the 2029 edition of the biennial event, while German city Munich will be hosting the 2031 World Athletics Championships.

The decision was made during the 242nd World Athletics Council Meeting in Budapest as London lost its bid to host the 2029 event. Kenyan capital Nairobi edged past other bidders Rome, Munich and London for the 2029 edition.

“We were fortunate to have four outstanding bids for 2029 and 2031, and this was not an easy decision for the Council,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.  IANS

Also Read: India names 18-Member Squad for Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships

Nairobi
World Athletics Championships
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com