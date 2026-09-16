Nairobi to Host Historic 2029 World Athletics Championships, Munich Awarded 2031 Edition

New Delhi: World Athletics Championships will head to Africa for the first time as Nairobi has been chosen as the host for the 2029 edition of the biennial event, while German city Munich will be hosting the 2031 World Athletics Championships.

The decision was made during the 242nd World Athletics Council Meeting in Budapest as London lost its bid to host the 2029 event. Kenyan capital Nairobi edged past other bidders Rome, Munich and London for the 2029 edition.

“We were fortunate to have four outstanding bids for 2029 and 2031, and this was not an easy decision for the Council,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. IANS

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