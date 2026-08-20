Sindhu, Ayush, Dhruv-Tanisha Advance as Lakshya Suffers Shock Exit at World Championships

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu moved into the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the BWF World Championships with a composed 21-16, 21-17 victory over Canada’s Zhang Wen Yu on Wednesday, overcoming a spirited challenge to keep her campaign on course at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The ninth-seeded Indian made an assured start, racing to four consecutive points before Zhang settled into the contest. The Canadian managed to stay within touching distance, but Sindhu maintained control through the opening phase and entered the interval with a narrow 11-9 advantage.

Zhang continued to test Sindhu after the break, yet the Indian veteran remained composed as the opening game reached its decisive stages. Sindhu created a four-point cushion at 19-15 and then closed out the game 21-16 in 16 minutes.

The second game proved considerably tighter. Zhang refused to allow Sindhu to dictate the exchanges and overturned the early momentum to move level at 9-9. The Canadian then carried a 11-9 lead into the interval, leaving Sindhu with work to do.

The Indian responded with the experience that has defined her career at the biggest stages. A five-point burst after the interval shifted the momentum back in her favour, allowing Sindhu to regain the lead and put herself within sight of victory.

Zhang continued to fight, but Sindhu held firm when the finish came into view. She converted her advantage to take the second game 21-17 and completed the contest in 34 minutes.

The win sends Sindhu into the last 16, where she will face a substantially tougher assignment in third seed Wang Zi Yi of China. Wang advanced earlier on Wednesday with a 21-16, 21-9 win over Malaysia’s Karuoathevan Letshanaa.

Ayush Shetty advanced to the third round with a commanding straight-games victory over Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama.

It took Shetty only 26 minutes to beat Abeywickrama with scores of 21-8 and 21-10 in the second round, following up his earlier convincing win against world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi with another confident performance.

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s BWF World Championships campaign got underway without the fifth seeds having to step onto court, after Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle withdrew from their opening-round fixture at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

The Indian duo, who had been handed a first-round bye, were due to make their first appearance at the home World Championships against the Scottish pair on Tuesday in what would have been India’s last contest of the day. Their opponents’ withdrawal, however, gave the Asian Games champions a walkover and a place in the next round.

The advancement gives Satwik and Chirag additional time to prepare for what could be a considerably more demanding test. They are in line to face Indonesia’s 12th-seeded Raymond Indra and Nicolas Joaquin in the next round.

Lakshya Sen’s World Championships campaign came to an end in heartbreaking fashion as Garrett Tan pulled off a stunning upset in their men’s singles Round of 32 clash.

After splitting the first two games, Lakshya found himself in serious trouble in the decider when Tan surged to a 11-4 lead. The Indian refused to give up, however, producing a sensational six-point run to turn the match around and move within one point at 17-16.

But Tan held his nerve when it mattered most. The American regained the lead at 18-16 before earning match point at 20-16. Lakshya saved one, but Tan closed out the game 21-17 to seal a shock victory.

Lakshya had looked in control after edging the opening game 21-19, but Tan hit back by taking the second game by the same score. The defeat brings an end to Lakshya’s campaign, while Tan advances to the Round of 16.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto had a winning start on Wednesday after defeating Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi of Macao in the round of 32.

The 15th-seeded Indians, who had received a bye in the opening round, registered a 21-11, 21-11 here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Dhruv and Tanisha are India’s remaining representatives in the mixed doubles event after Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde fought hard against Canada’s Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai and Crystal Lai before losing 22-20, 19-21, 17-21.

Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also went out after a close contest against Turkey’s Emre Sonmez and Yasemen Bektas, losing 21-16, 29-30, 22-24.

Dhruv and Tanisha, playing their second BWF World Championships, will now carry India’s mixed doubles hopes into the third round. The duo, who had a quarterfinal exit at the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris, will next take on the sixth-seed Chinese pair of Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui. Agencies

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