Nalbari reach final of the JK Baruah Cricket

OUR SPORTS REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Nalbari grabbed three points against Tinsukia in vertue of 1st innings lead in the drawn match of the JK Baruah Cricket at Golaghat today and ensured a place in the title clash. In reply to Tinsukia's first innings total 132, Nalbari declared their first innings at 256 in 69.3 overs losing 9 wickets on Day two to take 80-run first innings lead.

However, Tinsukia were bundled out for 236 in 49.2 overs in their second innings. NiharNarah scored 87 off 73 balls while Shivam Mittal added 58. Nalbari managed 56 in 14 overs losing one wicket at close of the match.

Tomorrow's match: DhemajivsSilchar.

Brief scores:Tinsukia- 1st innings 132 (50.2 overs), Riazuddin Ali 30, NiharNarah 29, AnupBhujel 22, Rahul Kumar Thakur 4-12, NiharDeka 4-35; Nalbari- 1st innings 256/9 dec (69.3 overs overs): NiharDeka 75, MirzaRizbiGalib 63, NibirDeka 22, Suvam Sharma 3-67, SaikhSahil 3/50; Tinsukia- 2nd innings 236/10 in 49.2 overs: NiharNarah 87, Shivam Mittal 58, NibirDeka 3/41; Nalbari- 2nd innings 56/1 in 14 overs.

