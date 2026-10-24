India U-19 Women’s Teams to Face Nepal in Bengaluru Tri-Series Ahead of World Cup

New Delhi: Two India U-19 women’s sides will take on Nepal in a tri-series at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru from November 10 to 22, as the two-time defending champions look to enter the final leg of preparations ahead of next year’s U19 World Cup.

According to a press release issued by Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) secretary Paras Khadka, the series will feature India U-19 Women’s ‘A’ and India U-19 Women’s ‘B’ alongside Nepal’s U-19 women’s team.

India U-19 ‘B’ team will first take on Nepal on November 12, before the visitors face India ‘A’ side on November 14. India U-19 ‘B’ team will take on Nepal in the first reverse fixture of November 18, before India U-19 ‘A’ take on the visitors on November 20. The tri-series will conclude with the final on November 22, with all matches having 1pm start time.

India have been drawn with co-hosts Nepal, the West Indies and Ireland in Group A of the 2027 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in Bangladesh and Nepal from January 21 to February 6. The two-time champions will open their title defence against the West Indies in Kathmandu on January 22. IANS

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