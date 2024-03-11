Naomi Osaka sweeps into Indian Wells 3rd round, Coco Gauff survives scare; Pegula exits

Sabalenka saves four match points to win opener

Indian Wells: Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka kept up her winning ways at the Paribas Open with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No.14 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

Playing the fifth tournament of her return to tour after her 2023 maternity leave, former champion Osaka took 1 hour and 37 minutes to battle past Samsonova in their first meeting on Saturday.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka posted her 34th career win over a Top 20 player — but her first in almost two years. Before Saturday’s victory, Osaka’s last Top 20 win came over Danielle Collins in the 2022 Miami Open quarterfinals, according to WTA tour.

The Japanese improved her Indian Wells win-loss record to 14-3 over her career. Osaka won her first WTA title at the 2018 Paribas Open, defeating Daria Kasatkina in the final to capture the WTA 1000 crown. She would go on to win her second career title later that year, at the US Open.

In other action, Coco Gauff had to pull off an almighty comeback against France’s Clara Burel on Saturday, the No.3 seed trailed 6-2, 2-0 — and 4-0 and 5-2 in the third set — but battled all the way back to a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) win and a spot in the third round.

The American became the first teenager in the last 15 years to collect 50 wins at WTA 1000 events with her victory against Burel.

Gauff will face Lucia Bronzetti in the third round after the Italian beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-4.

On the other hand, Jessica Pegula, Gauff’s pal and doubles partner in Indian Wells, saw her own match comeback cut short against Anna Blinkova.

In her second tournament since parting ways with longtime coach David Witt, Pegula fell behind, rallied, but ultimately departed 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 at the hands of the World No. 45 Blinkova.

Among others to advance on Saturday was Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open winner. Raducanu, who has had one injury after another, advanced when opponent Dayana Yastremska retired at 0-4 in the first set due to an injury.

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka saved four match points and needed four of her own to earn a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Payton Stearns.

The world number two was pushed to the limit in her opening match by the American outsider ranked 64th.

The match became a struggle from the start for Sabalenka, who was coming off an opening match loss in Dubai in February.

But she broke Stearns as the American served for the biggest upset of her career leading 5-4 in the third set, Sabalenka taking the contest into a tiebreaker.

The double Grand Slam winner finally advanced into the third round on her fourth opportunity, letting out a yell of triumph and relief. Agencies

