Naomi Osaka to miss Billie Jean King Cup finals in Spain due to injury

Tokyo: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said she will not take part in next month’s Billie Jean King Cup finals in Spain due to injury.

“I’ve played so many tournaments this year, so it was definitely the toughest decision to not play this and obviously not play BJK,” Kyodo News quoted Osaka as saying.

“I really honestly enjoyed it so much, and I think it helped with my development as a player.”

In October, Osaka, currently ranked 58th, injured her lower back and retired during her round-of-16 match against Coco Gauff at the China Open. Following this, she withdrew from two tournaments in Japan, including the Pan Pacific Open. IANS

Also Read: Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open due to back injury

Also Watch: