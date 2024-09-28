Napoli hammers Palermo in Italian Cup tie marred by fan trouble

MILAN: Napoli will face Lazio in the last 16 of the Italian Cup after thumping 10-man Palermo 5-0 on Thursday in a match marred by trouble in the stands.

Cyril Ngonge’s early brace set Napoli on its way to a simple win at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, before Juan Jesus made sure of passage to the next round three minutes from half-time.

Palermo’s dreadful night got even worse in the 58th minute when Aljosa Vasic was shown a straight red card for a high boot on Billy Gilmour.

The impressive David Neres then rolled home Napoli’s fourth 12 minutes later before Scott McTominay completed the rout with his first Napoli goal, seconds after replacing Giacomo Raspadori.

What should have been a complication-free evening for Napoli, which rotated ahead of Sunday’s Serie A clash with Monza, was made more difficult when rival fans began throwing flares and firecrackers at each other during half-time.

The second half was delayed by seven minutes following the latest incident between supporters as trouble has marked this week’s cup ties. Agencies

