Serie A: Napoli recover spark at home win over Bologna

MILAN: Napoli beat Bologna 3-0 in their lively Serie A home opener on Sunday, securing a first win for new manager Antonio Conte.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone were all on target for the hosts, sparking hope among fans at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium that Napoli can put behind them the woes of last season when they finished in 10th place.

Forward Giacomo Raspadori threatened Bologna’s goal inside the first minute, striking low from outside the box just wide of the post.

Napoli, the 2023 champions, grew into the game as the half wore on and Kvaratskhelia had a great chance just before the break, when he nodded Matteo Politano’s sublime cross from a distance into the crossbar.

Defender Di Lorenzo eventually gave Napoli the lead in first-half stoppage time, scoring with a simple finish from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s precise cross.

It was Napoli’s first competitive goal in front of a home crowd since their 2-2 draw against AS Roma on April 28.

Bologna, who finished fifth in Serie A last season to secure Champions League football for the first time, had more possession throughout the game but struggled to create real danger inside Napoli’s half. Agencies

