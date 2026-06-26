Nat Sciver-Brunt to miss England’s final group match despite positive injury progress, says ECB

London: England have provided a fresh update on injured captain Nat Sciver-Brunt just minutes after qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, saying she is progressing well in her recovery but will sit out their final group match against New Zealand at The Oval on Saturday.

Sciver-Brunt has been battling a calf problem and was watching on from the sidelines when England defeated the West Indies by 38 runs at Lord’s to book their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

England Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement after their win over the West Indies confirming Sciver-Brunt batted in the nets earlier in the day but will miss the group match against New Zealand.

“England Women can confirm that Nat Sciver-Brunt had an MRI scan, and it showed she is making good progress. Nat also batted in the nets on Wednesday,” ECB said in a statement

“While her calf is responding well to treatment, the England medical team feel that she needs a little more time for rehabilitation before being available for selection so will miss the group match against New Zealand,” it added.

The all-rounder has not played since retiring during England’s win against Ireland in their second match of the tournament, where she picked up a left calf strain. IANS

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