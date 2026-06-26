Ticketing fraud surges ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 as fake websites target fans

New Delhi: Fraud patterns seen at previous major tournaments are already emerging around the FIFA World Cup 2026, exposing fans and ticket sellers to heightened risks, a report said on Thursday. The report from ACI Worldwide found that fraudulent orders averaged $405 during the pre-tournament build, about 1.5 times the $270 legitimate average and average transaction values rose 1.2 per cent. The firm suggested that average fraudulent transaction values could again approach $400 during the 2026 World Cup. IANS

Also Read: FIFA Suspends All Nepal Football Association Over Third-Party Interference