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Ticketing fraud surges ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 as fake websites target fans

Fraud targeting FIFA World Cup 2026 fans and ticket sellers is already rising, with scammers using higher-value transactions, a new report warns.
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New Delhi: Fraud patterns seen at previous major tournaments are already emerging around the FIFA World Cup 2026, exposing fans and ticket sellers to heightened risks, a report said on Thursday.  The report from ACI Worldwide found that fraudulent orders averaged $405 during the pre-tournament build, about 1.5 times the $270 legitimate average and average transaction values rose 1.2 per cent. The firm suggested that average fraudulent transaction values could again approach $400 during the 2026 World Cup. IANS

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Ticketing fraud
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