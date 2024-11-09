National Basketball Association (NBA): Lakers assign Bronny James to G-League squad

NEW YORK: Bronny James has been assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate, putting him on the roster in time for the South Bay Lakers’ season opener this weekend.

The Lakers announced the move on Thursday for James, the 20-year-old son of LeBron James.

Bronny has played in three games for the Lakers, scoring four points in 13 combined minutes of action. LeBron and Bronny made NBA history on Oct. 22 when they became the first father and son to play together during the Lakers’ season-opening win over Minnesota. Agencies

