National Boxing Championships: Nikhat, Pawan, Sumit Reach Quartrs

Ankushita, Gitimoni advance

New Delhi: Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 gold medallist Pawan Bartwal and Sumit dominated their respective opponents, while most other top players registered comfortable wins to reach the quarterfinals of their respective weight categories in the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships with easy wins at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida on Wednesday, as per a release.

In the women's 48-51kg category, referee stopped the bout between Nikhat and Ladakh's Kulsooma Bano in the first round due to the domination of the Telangana boxer while Pawan (men's 50-55kg) defeated Lalit and Sumit (men's 70-75kg) beat Madhya Pradesh's Kapil after both the bouts were stopped in the third round. Meanwhile two Assam boxers today stormed into the quarter final. Ankushita Boro moved into the last eight defeating Mandeep Kaur (Punjab) while Gitimoni won against Farhana Eliyas (Ladakh). (ANI)

Also Read: Lovlina beats Saweety at Elite National Boxing Championships