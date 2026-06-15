National cyclist Asha Malviya welcomed in Biswanath district of Assam

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: National athlete, mountaineer, and acclaimed solo long-distance cyclist Asha Malviya arrived in Biswanath district on Sunday as part of her historic cycling journey. Driven by the noble goals of patriotism and women's empowerment, and conceived as a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Army on the auspicious occasion of the 78th Army Day, she was warmly received today by the Biswanath District Administration with a traditional 'Gamosa' and a bouquet of flowers.

Addressing the media, Asha Malviya shared her noble goals and objectives. She said, “Along with patriotism, I have stepped out for the safety and empowerment of women in the country. I grew up facing immense hardships in life and have experienced many ups and downs. My mother raised and educated me by working as a labourer. Today, I feel immense pride in being able to undertake such positive initiatives."

Asha Malviya, who holds a Master’s degree in Physical Education, has already successfully completed thousands of her cycling journey so far this year. Previous Major Expeditions completed by the Solo Cyclist included 800 km cycling from Asafwala War Memorial (Fazilka) to Jaipur (South Western Command), Bhopal-Pachmarhi Solo Cycling Expedition supported by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, National Women's Empowerment Cycling Expedition etc.

She also revealed that she would embark on another historic cycling journey from Tezpur to Tawang on the upcoming Independence Day.

It is worth noting that this grand journey, which was flagged off from Jaipur, Rajasthan on January 11, will culminate at Kibithu in the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Having traversed Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim, Asha Malviya arrived at Biswanath Chariali in Assam. Her historic target will be completed as soon as she enters Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh.

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