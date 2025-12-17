Young Cyclist’s All-Assam Rally: Spreads Message of Conservation and Social Responsibility

Jagiroad: In an admirable show of resolve and commitment, an Assam youth has now set out on an unprecedented cycle rally in Assam, underlining important issues that are pressing in nature. Gourishankar Kalita, belonging to Assam's Darrang district, reached Jagiroad on Wednesday as part of his ambitious ‘All-Assam Cycle Rally.’
This endeavour aims to create awareness about several social causes, like saving land from encroachment, protecting the environment, and raising awareness about the need to make donations to blood banks. As part of the young boy's journey, where he is cycling long distances, the goal is to create awareness among the people.
The uniqueness of this rally lies in its symbolic significance. The young boy cycles with a cap designed like the one-horned rhinoceros, along with an oxygen mask, symbolising the Assam icon of nature's heritage, as well as the rising need to conserve and protect clean air and natural environments. His distinct look has made him quite an attraction wherever he goes, and thus helps to spread awareness for the cause behind this campaign as well.
The awareness campaign has received active support from the Assam Police and Forest Department, indicating support from the institution towards community-driven efforts in a bid to conserve and promote the well-being of society. This is because these efforts are noted by officials as important in complementing government-initiated efforts at a social level.
Residents and bystanders were glad to see the young cyclist and were appreciative of his dedication, finding the event inspiring and also intellectually stimulating. He was hailed for his initiative of using a non-motor vehicle, an eco-friendly means of transport, through which he is spreading the message of sustainability.
As Gourishankar Kalita continues his cycling tour across Assam, his cycling rally is a reminder to society that when individuals act and take a stand in unique and creative ways, they can create a stir in society.