Young Cyclist’s All-Assam Rally: Spreads Message of Conservation and Social Responsibility

Jagiroad: In an admirable show of resolve and commitment, an Assam youth has now set out on an unprecedented cycle rally in Assam, underlining important issues that are pressing in nature. Gourishankar Kalita, belonging to Assam's Darrang district, reached Jagiroad on Wednesday as part of his ambitious ‘All-Assam Cycle Rally.’

This endeavour aims to create awareness about several social causes, like saving land from encroachment, protecting the environment, and raising awareness about the need to make donations to blood banks. As part of the young boy's journey, where he is cycling long distances, the goal is to create awareness among the people.

The uniqueness of this rally lies in its symbolic significance. The young boy cycles with a cap designed like the one-horned rhinoceros, along with an oxygen mask, symbolising the Assam icon of nature's heritage, as well as the rising need to conserve and protect clean air and natural environments. His distinct look has made him quite an attraction wherever he goes, and thus helps to spread awareness for the cause behind this campaign as well.