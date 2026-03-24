National Indoor Championships to herald a new beginning in Indian athletics: AFI chief

Bhubaneswar: With India set to host the 2028 World Indoor Athletics, Bhubaneswar will host the two-day inaugural edition of the National Indoor Athletics Championships, setting the framework for the athletes to prepare for the mega event.

The National Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled to start Tuesday at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, will herald a new beginning in Indian athletics, says Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Bahadur Singh Sagoo.

“Competitors are excited to add a new chapter to their athletics profile,” the AFI president told the media during an interactive session on Monday.

The first edition of the National Indoor Championships, which has attracted 278 entries including 97 female athletes, will certainly act as a catalyst for upcoming competitions, says Sagoo.

“The two-day indoor competition, which has attracted young and experienced athletes, will be a good platform to test skills over the 200m indoor track,” the AFI president added.

Odisha’s rising international sprinter, Animesh Kujur, is all set to test his explosive strength over the 60m dash, saying he is looking ahead to a good start to the 2026 competitive season. “I’m excited to compete in my first indoor competition, that too on my home ground,” says the 100m/200m national outdoor record holder.

India’s national outdoor record holder in men’s triple jump, Praveen Chithravel, is the most experienced of all, as he has competed in several indoor competitions in Europe and Asia. The Tamil Nadu international jumper will compete in Bhubaneswar in the men’s long jump. “The atmosphere during indoor competitions is electrifying,” says Chithravel. “The compact Indoor track arena allows athletes more opportunities to connect with the fans and, at the same time, boost self-confidence.” IANS

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