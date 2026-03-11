Nagaland Coffee Now Exported to UAE, Demand Growing From Europe, Japan and South Korea

Nagaland's coffee has made its way to the international market, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio confirming on Tuesday that the state's coffee is now being exported to the United Arab Emirates, with rising demand from Bahrain, several European countries, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan.

Rio also said that pineapple and processed king chilli — the latter being one of Nagaland's most distinctive agricultural products — are being exported to international markets as well.

