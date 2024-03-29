National Kho Kho Championship : Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra dominate play on day 1

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra’s players performed brilliantly and led their teams to victory in the 56th National Kho Kho Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Karnail Singh Stadium here on Thursday. In the men's category, Uttar Pradesh defeated Gujarat by two points in a thrilling match. In the last 10 seconds, the players of Uttar Pradesh, with their best technique and utmost agility, won by scoring 32 points against Gujarat's 30 points.

In this match, UP's Suresh and all-rounder Shivam Patel performed brilliantly as the best defenders. Also, the performance of Govind Bhatt of Gujarat was also noteworthy.

In another league match, Karnataka defeated Uttarakhand by 32-20 points. In another exciting match, Vishakh of Kerala scored six points for the team while remaining not out in two minutes 30 seconds. Another raider Shivin, scored four points while playing 2 minutes 50 seconds, helped Kerala to register victory against Chandigarh by 10 points and one innings.

In the one-sided match played in the women's category, Maharashtra defeated Assam by 26 points. IANS

