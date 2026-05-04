National Ranking AATA-AITA Tennis Meet Kicks Off in Guwahati with U-14 and U-16 Players from Across India

Our Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI: AATA-AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament, a National Ranking event of the All India Tennis Association, will start at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city from Monday.
The competition will be held in U-14 and 16 events. Players from Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and host Assam are taking part in the meet.
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