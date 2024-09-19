National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) mourns demise of former Secretary General Baljit Singh Sethi

New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) mourned the passing of its former Secretary General, Baljit Singh Sethi, who died at 8:40 AM on Wednesday, at the age of 89.

Sethi was revered as the longest-serving Secretary General in the organization’s history, holding the position for an impressive 24 years from 1985 to 2009. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, senior vice president of the NRAI, expressed deep sorrow, stating, “It is an irreparable loss to our Shooting family. His contribution to the development and growth of the sport in the country is immeasurable. Till his last breath, he had been advising and guiding juniors like us on how to continuously improve the running of the sport and provide better support to the Shooting athletes. It will be tough to find another like Baljit ji. Deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace.”

Raninder Singh, former president of the NRAI, reflected on Sethi’s lasting impact on Indian shooting. IANS

