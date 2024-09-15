Sports organizations mourn the death of former international footballer Tashen Bora

GUWAHATI: Various sports organizations mourned the death of former international footballer Tashen Bora who died at Dibrugarh on Saturday after a brief illness.

Assam Olympic Association organized a condolence meeting in its conference hall which was attended by president Sarbananda Sonowal and several other office bearers. Recalling Bora’s football accomplishments, Sonowal stated that Bora was one of the best players of Assam had ever produced and his demise will leave a significant gap in the State’s sports arena.

Assam Sports Journalists Association in a condolence message said that the association will miss the guidance of Bora who was closely connected with the association.

The Assam Football Association also mourned the death of a former international footballer. In a condolence message the secretary of the Assam Football Association Sangrang Brahma said that Bora’s legacy would forever remain in the hearts of those who had the honour of witnessing his extraordinary talent and sportsmanship.

Guwahati Sports Association and All Assam Sports Pensioners’ Association (AASPA) too mourned the death of Bora. A one minute silence was also observed with the players and officials before the start of today’s GSA Pride Cup T20 match.

