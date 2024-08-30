National Sports Day: Indian Army organizes badminton tourney in Tuting in Upper Siang district

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: Indian Army’s Spear Corps organized an inter-school badminton championship as a part of National Sports Day celebration at remote Tuting in Upper Siang district, bordering China, on Thursday.

The event aimed at fostering sportsmanship, teamwork and physical fitness among the youth of Vibrant Village Tuting, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

He disclosed that students aged between 8 to 16 years representing their schools participated in the championship conducted on a league basis.

The young shuttlers showed remarkable skills and competitive spirit, he said.

The players from Tuting government higher secondary school emerged as champions and were presented with trophies, medals and certificates by senior army officers, the defence PRO said.

Lt Col Rawat said the conduct of the championship not only underscores the Indian Army’s dedication to promoting sports and physical activity but also reinforces its commitment to engaging with and uplifting the communities in border villages.

By fostering a culture of sportsmanship and healthy living, the event served as a beacon of positive youth development in the region, he said.

Meanwhile, the Spear Corps has praised the schools, students and parents for contributing to the resounding success of the event.

