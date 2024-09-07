Nations League: Spain play out drab goalless draw against Serbia

NEW DELHI: Euro 2024 champion Spain was held to a dour goalless away draw with Serbia in Nations League Group Four on Thursday, ending a nine-game winning streak and dropping its first points since March.

Playing its first match after a stunning European Championship campaign in which it won all seven games en route to lifting the trophy with a 2-1 victory in the final over England, Spain dominated possession but was unable to convert in 22 scoring attempts.

Missing key players like midfielder Rodri and captain Alvaro Morata due to a suspension and injured goalkeeper Unai Simon, Spain started the game slowly.

Spain recorded only two shots on target in the first half and was lucky not to go to the break trailing as Serbia forward Luka Jokic missed a golden chance from point-blank range.

The European champion was livelier after the break but wasted several good chances, including a close-range volley by Dani Carvajal.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal was one of Spain’s few bright spots. He created a handful of opportunities, but the visitors lacked ideas, even with 76% ball possession.

Denmark’s Patrick Dorgu scored a minute after coming off the bench for his debut as his side beat nine-man Switzerland 2-0 in the A Group Four clash at the Parken Stadium.

The Danes thought they had won a penalty early in the second half when Nico Elvedi picked up a booking for upending Kasper Dolberg, but after a VAR review, the referee changed his decision to a free kick just outside the box and a red card for the Swiss defender.

Jonas Wind had the ball in the net in the 72nd minute but the goal was chalked off for offside, and nine minutes later the 19-year-old Dorgu was introduced for his first cap as his side chased a winner.

A minute later he was on the scoresheet, latching on to a ball from fellow substitute Andreas Skov Olsen and firing home with his right foot.

Any chance the Swiss had of mounting a comeback disappeared when captain Granit Xhaka, who was booked in the aftermath of the goal, was dismissed in the 87th minute after picking up his second yellow card.

San Marino won its first-ever competitive match by beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in the Nations League, 20 years since its only other victory, also against Liechtenstein. Agencies

