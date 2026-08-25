Naveen-ul-Haq Returns as Afghanistan Name Squad for Historic First T20I Series vs India

Kabul: Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has returned to the Afghanistan squad after recovering from a shoulder injury for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against India, scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17.

The series will also mark Ibrahim Zadran’s first assignment as Afghanistan’s full-time T20I skipper after taking over from Rashid Khan. Naveen’s return bolsters the pace attack after he recovered from a stress fracture in his right shoulder, an injury that had sidelined him from the bilateral series against the West Indies and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where Afghanistan made an early exit. He joins Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Azmatullah Omarzai in the fast-bowling department. The squad also sees the return of veteran seam-bowling all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, while uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman earned his maiden call-up following consistent domestic performances. The spin contingent remains formidable, featuring Rashid, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi. “The Afghanistan Cricket Board has always made every effort to select a well-balanced and fully prepared squad for all relevant competitions.

“We have followed the same approach for the upcoming series against India, and I hope the Afghanistan team will deliver an outstanding performance in these matches. It is a great pride that Afghanistan is hosting a major cricketing nation for the first time. “This reflects the progress Afghan cricket has made toward achieving its major objectives and shows that we are steadily advancing toward the strategic goals identified by the organization,” said Naseeb Khan, the Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO, in a statement. The Afghanistan squad will reach India early for a preparatory camp before the series begins. The series will mark the first-ever men’s bilateral T20I series between Afghanistan and India, after the two teams played in a one-off Test and three ODIs in June this year.

Afghanistan squad: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, and Naveen-ul-Haq. (IANS)

Also Read: Kapil Dev Urges Humane Treatment for Imran Khan, Backs Global Cricketers’ Appeal