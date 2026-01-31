ICC announces 24 match official for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the match official for the group stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, beginning February 7. In total, 24 officials will serve as on-field umpires, and six will be match referees during the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The officials for the Super Eight and knockout stages will be announced later. Kumar Dharmasena and Wayne Knights will be the on-field umpires for the opening match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo. IANS

