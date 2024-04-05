Sitaram Chhawchharia Under -19 Inter Organization Cricket tournament: WRNE beat Goalpara Cricket Academy

GUWAHATI: WRNE beat Goalpara Cricket Academy by 6 wickets in the Sitaram Chhawchharia Under -19 Inter Organization Cricket tournament at Nehru stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, Goalpara Cricket Academy managed 144 runs in 42.1 overs. Sujad Islam scored 38 runs from 37 balls while Motinur Islam added 31 runs. For WRNE Md Taizuddin took 4 wickets for 20 runs and Subhankar Sarma took 3 wickets for 13 runs.

In reply, WRNE chased the target in 20.4 overs losing 4 wickets. Diwiz Pathak was the top scorer with 37 runs while Shreeraj Goenka contributed 30 runs. Taizuddin was adjudged as the Man of the match.

Tomorrow’s match: Assam Cricket Academy vs Triranga Cricket Coaching Centre.

