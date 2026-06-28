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Neeraj Chopra to Defend Javelin Title at Asian Games in Japan, Confirms AFI

Neeraj Chopra will defend his Asian Games javelin title in Japan as AFI confirms his participation in the September-October event.
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra
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NEW DELHI: Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Asian Games in Japan in September-October in his bid to defend the title, Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla confirmed on Saturday.

Recovering from a lower back injury he had sustained before the Tokyo World Championships in September 2025, Chopra made a late start to the season at the Doha Diamond League where he finished fourth with a throw of 85.69m.

The 28-year-old two-time Olympic medallist has already confirmed participation in the Commonwealth Games but has not unequivocally said that he will compete in the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. Agences

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Neeraj Chopra
Asian Games javelin title
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