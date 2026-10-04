Neeraj Clinches Bronze in All-Indian Recurve Showdown Against Dhiraj

India missed the two men’s individual recurve quota places after Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan both lost in the semi-finals.

World No. 1 Dhira Bommadevaraj, who had topped the qualification round, lost 7-3 to South Korea’s Lee Wooseok, while Neeraj Chauhan went down 7-1 against Japan’s Junya Nakanishi. Dhiraj and Neeraj subsequently faced each other in the bronze-medal contest, with Neeraj clinching the medal after holding his nerve in the fifth set. With Dhiraj having opened his final rotation with an eight, Neeraj responded with a 10 and maintained his one-point advantage heading into the final arrow. Dhiraj finished with a 10, but Neeraj matched it to seal the bronze.

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