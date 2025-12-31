Neeru Dhanda strikes women's trap gold at 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (Shotgun)

NEW DELHI: Asian Championship gold medalist Neeru Dhanda delivered a composed performance to strike women's trap gold at the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (Shotgun), here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

On Monday, Neeru finished on top with 41 hits in the final, holding off a strong challenge from Delhi's Kirti Gupta, who settled for the silver medal with 40. Neeru's state teammate from Madhya Pradesh, Pragati Dubey completed the podium, claiming the bronze medal with 32 hits, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Earlier in qualification, Pragati topped the field with 117, followed by Neeru on 114 and Rajeshwari Kumari on 113. Addya Katyal qualified fourth with 112, while Preeti Rajak (111+1) and Kirti Gupta (111) rounded off the top six, their positions decided on shoot-off scores. In the finals, Addya Katyal of Delhi finished fourth with 27, followed by Preeti Rajak with 21 and Punjab's Olympian Rajeshwari Kumari, who finished sixth with 17 hits.

The junior men's trap final saw Aryavansh Tyagi rise to the occasion with a strong finish, shooting 42 to win the gold medal. Punjab's Keshav Chauhan took silver with 37, while Uttar Pradesh's Zuhair Khan claimed the bronze with 30. (ANI)

