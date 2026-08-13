NEROCA rally past nine-man FC Raengdai to close Durand Cup group stage with win

Imphal: NEROCA FC came from behind to beat nine-man FC Raengdai 3-1 and end their group-stage campaign on a winning note in the 135th Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Wednesday.

FC Raengdai took the lead in the 19th minute through Jonah Kamei, but NEROCA restored parity eight minutes later after Thoudam Nani Singh turned the ball into his own net. Raengdai were reduced to nine men in the second half after P.M. Rakeveiche and Soraisham Surjakanta Singh were shown red cards within four minutes of each other, forcing the side from Noney to play the final 30 minutes with nine players.

FC Raengdai took the lead after gradually establishing control of the contest. Jonah Kamei peeled away from his marker to meet a corner and powered a header towards the bottom corner. The effort beat both the goalkeeper and the defender stationed on the goal line to give Raengdai the advantage.

NEROCA had a couple of opportunities to restore parity from their own set-pieces, with Zidan Singh failing to keep his headers on target on both occasions. They eventually found the equaliser by capitalising on a defensive error from FC Raengdai. Modou Mbengue won possession from Keiphaba Meitei on the edge of the box before squaring the ball towards a teammate. In an attempt to clear the danger before it reached the NEROCA attackers, Raengdai midfielder Nani Singh turned the ball into his own net to make it 1-1.

FC Raengdai made a triple substitution at half-time, bringing on Soraisham Surjakanta Singh, Chuingampou Kamei and Tingkaochun Gangmei in place of Thoudam Nani Singh, Amarjit Singh and Ningthoujam Abungton Singh to strengthen the midfield, where Raengdai had begun to lose control towards the final quarter of the first half.

FC Raengdai were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute after attacker P.M. Rakeveiche was shown a straight red card for a high-boot challenge on centre-back Soibam Abhinash Singh near the touchline. The referee had initially produced a yellow card for the challenge but, after consulting with the assistant referee, upgraded the decision to a red card.

Three minutes later, FC Raengdai were reduced to nine men after second-half substitute Soraisham Surjakanta Singh received his second yellow card and was sent off. The midfielder had been booked just seven minutes after coming on for a similar challenge, before being shown a second yellow moments later to leave Raengdai with nine players.

NEROCA, now enjoying a numerical advantage, began moving the ball more quickly in the opposition half. FC Raengdai responded by dropping deeper, with all eight outfield players working behind the ball to keep the spaces compact and deny NEROCA any clear-cut opportunities. Raengdai also introduced centre-back Rojen Meetei in place of striker Midul Doley to further strengthen their defensive line.

NEROCA finally made their numerical advantage count in the 89th minute after sustained pressure on the Raengdai defence. Substitute Imarson Meitei delivered a perfectly weighted cross into the box for fellow substitute Linky Meitei, who guided a well-placed header into the net to give NEROCA the lead.

The match was put to bed in stoppage time after another substitute, Yumnam Renedy Meitei, beat the goalkeeper with a composed finish to ensure that NEROCA end their Durand Cup campaign with a win, while FC Raengdai will return for the quarterfinals. (IANS)

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