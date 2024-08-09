Netherlands beat Germany in shoot-out to win hockey gold at Paris Olympic

PARIS: The Netherlands beat Germany in a shoot-out to win the men’s Olympic hockey gold on Thursday. A tense game ended all square at 1-1, with fourth-quarter goals in quick succession from Dutch captain Thierry Brinkman and Germany’s Thies Prinz. The match went to a shoot-out, with each player going one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The first two efforts for each side were saved before Brinkman put the Dutch 1-0 up. Pirmin Blaak then saved again from Prinz. Thijs van Dam and Justus Weigard both netted, leaving Duco Telgenkamp with the chance to win the match.

The 22-year-old nonchalantly scooped the ball beyond Jean-Paul Danneberg to give the Dutch their first gold medal in the men’s competition since 2000. Agencies

Also Read: Paris Olympic 2024: Netherlands ease past Spain to reach men’s hockey final

Also Watch: