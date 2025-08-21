Netherlands recall Vikramjit, Shariz & Fletcher for Bangladesh T20Is

Amsterdam: Netherlands have recalled opener Vikramjit Singh, legspinner Shariz Ahmed, and left-arm pacer Ben Fletcher for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played in Sylhet on August 30, September 1, and September 3.

Vikramjit, who last featured in the Glasgow tri-series in June, missed the T20 World Cup qualifiers at home but now makes his way back. Shariz, meanwhile, returns after more than a year, having last played in Muscat, while Fletcher also rejoins after the Glasgow assignment. IANS

