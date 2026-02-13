NEUFC to begin ISL campaign on February 16 in Kolkata

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will kick off their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 campaign with an away fixture against East Bengal in Kolkata on February 16.

The Highlanders, who successfully defended their Durand Cup title in 2025 and secured a third-place finish in last season’s ISL standings, will aim to build on that momentum with a strong start to the new campaign.

NEUFC face a challenging opening stretch, with their first four matches scheduled away from home. Following the opener against East Bengal, they will travel to take on Bengaluru FC on February 22. The team will then face Mumbai City FC on March 1 before meeting Punjab FC on March 9.

The Highlanders will finally return to Guwahati for their first home fixture on March 15 against Jamshedpur FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. The home leg will continue with matches against Odisha FC on March 20 and Sporting Club Delhi on April 10 at the same venue.

Former champions Mohun Bagan and FC Goa are also scheduled to visit Guwahati later in the season, with both fixtures to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

