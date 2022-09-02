NEUFC to Start ISL Campaign on October 8 VS Bengaluru FC

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: North East United FC (NEUFC) will start their 2022-23 ISL campaign with an away match against Bengaluru FC. The match will be held at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on October 8.

The schedule of the 11-team competition was announced today. The 2022-23 season will kick off on October 7 in Kochi where Kerala Blasters will face East Bengal. The match will start from 7-30 PM. The kick-off times of double header matches of Saturday will be at 5.30 PM and 7.30 PM.

Meanwhile NEUFC will play their first home game at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium here on October 13. Hyderabad FC will be their opponent. The match will be followed by another home game for NEUFC against East Bengal on October 20.

