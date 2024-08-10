New challenge is to break our own records, says Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola

LONDON: Manchester City followed up the treble with an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title last term and manager Pep Guardiola has set his sights on more records as they prepare for the season’s Community Shield curtain-raiser on Saturday.

City faces Manchester United at Wembley in a repeat of the FA Cup final, which it lost 2-1 to its local rival, and Guardiola said his team will give their all to win the trophy.

“It is important, it is a final against United, and a part of that is trying to refine ourselves. It is step-by-step. (It is important to see) how young players behave on the biggest stage. We will go for it,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

The 53-year-old Spaniard’s name has been linked with the vacant England job after Gareth Southgate resigned last month. However, despite his contract with City running out next year, Guardiola said he was focused on the present.

“I have to decide what I want to do in my life — (whether to) continue here (at City), take a break, a national team, anything. Of course, right now, I am here,” he said.

“My energy rises again, I’m fully excited for the season. We will see, it’s a new challenge to break our own records, we will see the ambition in ourselves.”

Guardiola also said City and Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal for Argentina forward Julian Alvarez to join the La Liga side, who British media said will fetch around 81 million pounds ($103.19 million) which would be a club-record sale.

“I know he wanted a new challenge. He felt or feels that is what he has to do,” Guardiola said of the 24-year-old.

“I understand in certain moments, important moments, maybe he thought he was going to play. I respect that a lot. The decisions of the players, I said many times I am a part of the club, but the club has the final decision.

“A contract can be broken, if you are not happy why should you be here? When you believe happiness is around the corner, you have to go there to take a look. He believes his period here is over and okay.” Agencies

