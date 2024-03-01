New Delhi: BCCI Revives Women's Red-Ball Cricket with Domestic Tournament in Pune from March 28

NEW DELHI: Ending a prolonged four-year hiatus, the women's red-ball cricket is set to return to the Indian domestic cricket calendar, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the introduction of the Senior Inter-Regional Multi-Day Trophy starting from March 28 , 2024 in Pune The event which is about to begin is an important step after the return of the Indian women's team to Test cricket This initiative to bring back red ball cricket for women came after the national team participated in Tests against formidable opponent teams such as Australia and England.

In recent years 2018 is a domestic match red last tournament for women, so this comeback It is an important time to nurture talent among the country’s women cricketers to grow the game The former Indian pacer Amita Sharma hailed the initiative, stressing its importance in grooming the next generation of cricketers. "It is a welcome step by the BCCI. The national team has resumed Test cricket and we need the next generation of red ball cricketers in the country," she said.

The upcoming tournament that would be hosted by Maharashtra Cricket Association, with 6 teams representing different regions of the state, namely East, West, North, South, Central and North East. Unlike the previous seasons in the year 2018, where games were played over 2 days, this season will see games to be spread out over a span of 3 days that would give the players more opportunities to showcase their skills over a longer format.

The Senior Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy, which kicks off immediately after the final of the Women's Premier League on March 17, is set to feature a final four rounds featuring East and North East Zone and West and Central Zone between March 28 .

While the revival of red ball cricket at the zonal level is a commendable move, Amita Sharma recalled the elaborate structure of her playing days and expressed a desire to take up national championships will also be included. "I also want them to play red ball at the national level and not just at the regional level. We did both those events during the day," she added. As the anticipation of the upcoming tournament mounts, they are all headed to Pune, where women cricketers are poised to write a new chapter in the history of Indian cricket, taking over playing cricket with passion and determination the atom of the red ball challenge.

