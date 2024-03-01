Mizoram: MP Vanlalvena Urges Arakan Army Cooperation in Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project

The Rajya Sabha MP Mr. K. Vanlalvena initiated an important visit to Mizoram border, aimed at checking the progress of Kaladan Multimodal Transit Project (KMMTTP) After starting his campaign from Zorinpui Assam Rifles camp , he went to Myanmar, contacted Arakan Army officials for help to ensure the success of the operation Vanlalvena’s visit highlighted the vital role of cooperation in ensuring the success of KMMTTP, a project under the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. His discussions with Arakanese Army officials emphasized the mutual benefits of completing the road and urged them to facilitate the construction work. During the interaction sessions on the section of the road from Zorinpui to Paletwa, the MP expressed concern over the pace of the project and urged the deputy manager and subcontractor of IRCON Company, Myanmar to come forward the construction effort is slowing down.

The multi-faceted KMMTTP aims to enhance connectivity and boost economic growth in the region. Notably, the completion and opening of the Sittwe Seaport marked an important milestone in this effort. Further construction of road from Paletwa to Zorinpui represents an important step, which will enhance connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar. However, rock slides and other challenges have hampered progress, especially on the section from Longtalai to Zorinpui, emphasizing the need for greater efforts to remove obstacles.

The importance of the project expands beyond regional connectivity, as it integrates with the east–west corridor and enhances access between north-east India and the rest of the country Between Aizawl and Longtalai via National Highway 54 on, KMMTTP strengthens infrastructure essential for economic development and strategic linkages in the region Vanlalwena’s active engagement with the stakeholders which incl;udes the Arakan Army, reflects the determination to overcome any unforseen challenges and move forward towards the completion of the KMMTTP. As the project grows the collaborative efforts are still needed to realize the potential to transform the socio-economic landscape of the region.

