New Delhi: Nishant Dev Becomes First Indian Male Boxer to Qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

NEW DELHI: Nishant Dev (71kg) made history on Friday May 31, by becoming first Indian male boxer to secure spot in Paris 2024 Olympics. Dev's exceptional performance at ongoing Boxing Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok saw him advance to semifinals. He clinched coveted Olympic berth with dominant 5-0 victory over Moldova's Vasile Cebotari in the quarterfinals.

In bout characterized by clash of southpaws. Dev's superior skill and strategy were evident from outset. The world championships bronze medalist was off to flying start. He landed sharp and accurate punches. These set tone for match. Dev's composure and judicious use of punches kept him ahead in first round. Establishing clear lead.

As fight progressed into second round. Cebotari managed to land few blows. This momentarily put Dev on back foot. Despite appearing a bit out of breath. Dev maintained accuracy and continued to score points. The Indian boxer’s resilience was on full display. He weathered storm and responded with precise counters.

The final round saw both fighters visibly fatigued but Dev's determination did not waver. He continued to land punches at will. Securing his dominance. Cebotari's frustration became evident when he earned point deduction for hitting Dev while the Indian was down on canvas. This misstep only further solidified Dev's lead culminating in a decisive victory.

Dev's triumph marks India's fourth quota place for Paris Olympics. He joins ranks of women boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg) Preet Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who have already secured Olympic spots. The 71kg weight class offered five quota places. Dev's consistent performance throughout tournament ensured his qualification.

Reflecting on his journey Dev credited his training and mental fortitude for his success. His victory is testament to his hard work and dedication marking a significant milestone for Indian boxing.

In other news. India’s quest for quota in women’s 60kg category ended in disappointment. Ankushita Boro faced narrow 2-3 defeat against Sweden's Agnes Alexiusson in the quarterfinals falling short of securing her place at Olympics.

Dev's historic qualification not only highlights his personal achievement. It also represents proud moment for Indian boxing on the international stage. The Paris Olympics on the horizon Dev's focus will now shift to preparing for ultimate competition in sports.