New Delhi: New Delhi will host the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2028, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Wednesday while announcing the host cities for its major events over the next four years.

This will be the second time India hosts the prestigious badminton team championships, with New Delhi having previously staged the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in 2014.

After the annoucement Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said, "Securing three of badminton's biggest international championships for India in three years reflects the confidence the BWF has in our ability to deliver. It is a fitting way to close a year in which Indian shuttlers delivered strong results across formats, including a Thomas Cup bronze. When the Finals return to India after 14 years, our players will have the opportunity to compete for a world team title in front of a home crowd.

The BAI General Secy. added, “Under the leadership of BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma, we set clear goals for Indian badminton, both on the court and as hosts of major international events. I am proud of what we have achieved together. My special thanks to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Sports Authority of India for their support, and to my colleagues at BAI, our players and support staff for their hard work. This is a collective achievement.

The national capital has also hosted the BWF World Championships earlier this year and the junior edition of the tournament last year.

The Thomas Cup is regarded as the world men’s team championship in badminton, while the Uber Cup is its women’s counterpart. Both tournaments are held simultaneously.

India have won the Thomas Cup once, in 2022, and secured a bronze medal in this year’s edition held in Horsens, Denmark. The Indian women’s team has also won two bronze medals at the Uber Cup, finishing on the podium in 2014 and 2016.

The BWF also confirmed a revamped competition format for the 2028 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, with the tournament expanding to a 24-team league-and-knockout structure.

Under the new format, the participating teams will be divided into four groups of six, with each team playing four ties in the league stage. The top 12 teams will advance to the knockout stage. (ANI)

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