NEW DELHI: The 2026-27 season of the Sub Junior Girls’ National Football Championship will be held from December 10 to 17. Guwahati will host Tier 1, while Tier 2 will be played in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Sub Junior Boys’ National Football Championship will take place from January 15 to 20. Guwahati will host Tier 1 again, while Tier 2 will be held in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

In the girls’ championship, Assam have been placed in Group D alongside Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. All matches in the group will be played at Rani Stadium.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ championship, Assam have been drawn in Group C along with Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Goa.

As announced in August, the Sub Junior NFCs will be played in a new competition format based on the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival guidelines. Matches will be played 8 v 8, with two halves of 20 minutes each and a five-minute half-time break. The pitch will measure 68 metres by 50 metres. (Agencies)

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