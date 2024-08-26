New-look Gachibowli Athletic Stadium all set to host Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi: A new-look Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in the historic city of Hyderabad will welcome the players and spectators alike as the three-nation Intercontinental Cup kicks off on September 3.

The multipurpose stadium, built in 2002, has witnessed many important international matches. It includes the Afro-Asian Games in 2003 and the high-voltage AFC Challenge Cup when the Blue Tigers defeated Myanmar in a historic semi-final that paved the way for an ultimate spot in the final rounds of the Asian Cup 2011 edition.

International football has returned to Gachibowli thanks to the initiative taken by the All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey and Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy. The CM, a huge sports lover, extended all necessary help for the successful conduct of the Intercontinental Cup. IANS

