Indian contingent leaves for 2024 World U20 Athletics Championships in Peru

New Delhi: With several medal winners of the Asian U20 included in the 43-member national squad, India is hoping to improve on the two silver and one bronze medals won in the 2022 edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. The Indian squad on Wednesday morning left for Lima, Peru to participate in the 2024 edition of the World U20 Athletics. The Indian athletics contingent left Delhi’s International Airport on Wednesday hoping to capitalise on the boost the athletes got from bagging seven gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals in the Asian U20 Athletics Championships held in Dubai, UAE, in April this year.

According to chief junior athletics coach, N. Ramesh, the contingent is bullish following hectic preparations in the lead-up to the World U20 Athletics 2024.

The preparatory camp for throwing events was conducted at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, Punjab, while the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Campus in Bengaluru was the venue for other disciplines.

“NIS Campus in Patiala has good facilities for throwing events,” the chief junior athletics coach was quoted as saying by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Apart from individual events, the national team will also compete in 4x400m relay and 4x400m mixed relay events, the chief junior athletics coach said. IANS

