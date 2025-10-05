‘New Milan stadium to be ready in 2030’: Paolo Scaroni

MILAN: Milan’s new football stadium, due to replace the historic San Siro ground, will be ready in time for the start of the 2030-2031 Serie A season, AC Milan Chairman Paolo Scaroni said in an interview published on Saturday. AC Milan is leading the project, which won city council approval this week, alongside city rivals Inter. The nearly century-old San Siro is set to be knocked down in favour of a more modern facility.

“Our aim is to complete the stadium in 2030,” Scaroni told financial paper Milano Finanza, adding that works should start in 2027.

First, the clubs need to sign off on the purchase of the old ground, a necessary step before its demolition. Scaroni said that should happen by the end of the month. Agencies

