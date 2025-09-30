Serie A 2025-26: Pulisic shines as 10-man AC Milan hang on for 2-1 win over Napoli

MILAN: AC Milan held on for a 2-1 win over Napoli at the San Siro to go top of Serie A 2025-26 standings on goal difference, after Christian Pulisic scored one and created the other before the home side went down to 10 men and conceded a penalty.

Champion Napoli dropped its first points of the season in a game where Milan looked in control at halftime through goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Pulisic, but Pervis Estupinan’s red card and Kevin De Bruyne’s penalty almost rescued the visitor.

There is a three-way tie at the top with Milan, Napoli and AS Roma all on 12 points. Juventus sits one point behind after its 1-1 draw with Atalanta on Saturday.

Napoli arrived at the San Siro with a defensive emergency - Alessandro Buongiorno, Amir Rrahmani, Leonardo Spinazzola and Mathias Olivera out injured - and Antonio Conte handed club debuts to Miguel Gutierrez and Luca Marianucci.

Marianucci had a baptism of fire when Milan took the lead in the third minute after Pulisic gathered possession in his own half and stormed down the wing.

Pulisic cut into the area, gliding past the challenge of Marianucci, whipped the ball across the six-yard box, and Saelemaekers arrived at the back post for the easiest of tap-ins.

Milan was content to concede possession to the visitor, and the home side’s fast counter-attacks were too much for Napoli to handle as it doubled its lead 14 minutes before the break.

Strahinja Pavlovic marched through the Napoli backline and into the box. He pulled the ball back for Youssouf Fofana, who flicked a pass on to Pulisic, whose deflected shot flew past the wrong-footed Alex Meret.

Pulisic has been vital to Milan’s resurgence this season, with four goals in five league games while also netting in both Cup games, including the midweek 3-0 win over Lecce, but his hard work against Napoli was almost undone.

Napoli was given a lifeline when Pervis Estupinan fouled Giovanni Di Lorenzo, resulting in a penalty and a red card for the Milan defender. De Bruyne converted, and Milan was left hanging on with half an hour still to play.

Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri introduced Rafael Leao, returning from injury for his first league appearance of the season, but it was Napoli which came forward in waves desperately seeking an equaliser.

Napoli’s best chances came in added time when a deflected David Neres shot clipped the post while Mike Maignan made a superb save from another Neres effort.

Allegri’s side lost on the opening day to Cremonese but has now won four league games on the bounce, and with no European football to distract it, it could well do what Napoli did last season. Agencies

