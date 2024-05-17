New York to host India’s sole T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh

New Delhi: Before playing their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland on June 5, India are likely to take on Bangladesh in their only warm-up fixture in New York on June 1, says a report.

Men in Blue are slated to play three out of four group stage clashes in New York including the mega thriller against Pakistan on June 9.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, the first modular stadium - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium - will host the international teams for the first time when two neighbouring countries take on each other in the preparatory clash next month. IANS

