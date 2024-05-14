Cricket fans give huge welcome to team Rajasthan Royals (RR) at LGB Airport

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) received a huge welcome from the cricket lovers of the city during their arrival at the LGB Airport on Monday. The team landed at the airport this afternoon when they were quickly taken to their hotel.

It is the second occasion when Rajasthan Royals team visiting Guwahati to play IPL matches. Last year the side played two games of IPL here and this season too Rajasthan Royals will play same number of games at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara. In the opening game, they will face Punjab Kings on May 15 and in their final game the side will take on KKR on May 19.

Cricket fans in huge numbers today turned out at the LGB airport to welcome local boy Riyan Parag and other team members of Rajasthan Royals. Many tried to take selfie with their favourite stars. The team was later shifted by bus to their hotel. Rajasthan Royals made a good start in the competition this season and at present they are at the second spot in the points table with 16 points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings today made their first practice session at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara. Good number of cricket fans were also present outside the stadium to watch their favourite stars.

