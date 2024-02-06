New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra breaks 25-year-old batting record

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand]: New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra secured a unique batting record during the first Test against South Africa on Monday.

During the second day of the Test match at Mount Maunganui, Rachin registered the highest score by a maiden century-maker in the history of New Zealand Cricket. In his innings, Rachin scored 240 in 366 balls, with 26 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 65.

He has overtaken the record of former Kiwi batter Matthew Sinclair, who scored 214 against West Indies on his debut in 1999.

Leading upto the Test, Ravindra had just played six innings and scored 73 runs at an average of just above 18. Now, in four Tests and seven innings, he has scored 313 runs and his average has rocketed to 52.16. His previous best Test score has also gone from 18* to 240. (ANI)

Also Read: Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson centuries frustrate South Africa

Also Watch: