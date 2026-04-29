New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Names Former Pacer Geoff Allott as CEO

Auckland: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named former international pacer Geoff Allott as its new Chief Executive Officer, with his tenure set to begin on July 1.

A former BlackCaps seamer, who featured in 10 Tests and 31 ODIs between 1996 and 2000, Allott steps into the role with close to 20 years of experience in cricket administration, along with extensive business expertise and strong ties across India and the broader South Asian region.

“Having worn the silver fern as a player, served as General Manager of Cricket, and contributed for over eight years as a board director, I have a deep connection to this organisation and our game. I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, players, staff, member associations, and our commercial partners to build strong relationships, foster a positive and constructive culture, and deliver outstanding results both on and off the field,”Allott qas quoted by NZC in a release. IANS

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