New Zealand focused on adapting to Pune’s spin challenge: Daryl Mitchell

Pune: New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has urged his team to quickly move on from their historic win in Bengaluru and brace up for the potentially spin-friendly conditions in the second Test against India, starting at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Thursday.

After securing a memorable victory in the opening Test — their first in India in 36 years, Mitchell stressed the importance of adaptability as the Black Caps prepare to face a determined Indian side looking to level the three-match series.

New Zealand’s 1-0 lead has intensified the race for places in the World Test Championship final, but Mitchell emphasized that the team’s focus is firmly on the present. “One thing we can’t do is change the surface,” Mitchell said in the pre-match press conference. “It’s all about reacting to what’s coming at us and adapting on the fly.”

The all-rounder believes New Zealand’s ability to stay grounded and present in the moment will be crucial as they prepare to encounter vastly different conditions from those at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. “As Kiwis, we pride ourselves on getting stuck into the moment, staying where our feet are, and being as present as possible,” he said.

Reflecting on the first Test, Mitchell downplayed the significance of the historic win, stating that New Zealand was focused on the forthcoming Test only. “It’s another Test match now. What has been, has been. I’m obviously very grateful to win that Test match, but at the same time, it’s a different ground, different surface and different condition. We’ll be ready to go from the first ball.” (IANS)

Also Read: Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell clinch top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Also Watch: