IND VS NZ: India’s lead reduces in WTC standings as New Zealand jump to fourth

Bengaluru: New Zealand’s comfortable win over India in the first Test has brought in some changes to the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) standings. As per the latest update to WTC standings, India continues to be at the top of the standings, but the defeat in Bengaluru results in their lead over second-placed Australia being reduced.

As of now, India have 68.06 point percent and have two more Tests against New Zealand in Pune and Mumbai, before leaving for playing five-match series in Australia at the end of the year, to improve it. They are then followed by Australia (62.50 percent) and Sri Lanka (55.56 percent) in the WTC standings.

On the other hand, New Zealand chasing down 107 with relative ease on day five’s play on Sunday has resulted in 2021 World Test Championship winners jumping from sixth position to fourth place, while overtaking England and South Africa – to be at fourth position with 44.44 points percentage. IANS

Also Read: New Zealand Thrashes India By 8 Wickets; Registers First Test Win On Indian Soil In 36 Years

Also Watch: