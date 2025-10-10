Saudi Arabia moves a step closer to qualification for 2026 FIFA World Cup

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia 3-2 on Wednesday to move within 90 minutes of qualification for the 2026 World Cup. A victory against Iraq next Tuesday, also in Jeddah, would guarantee Saudi Arabia first place in Group B and a seventh World Cup appearance.

In the fourth round of Asian qualifying, only the winners of the two groups of three earn automatic berths to the tournament. The runners-up advance to a fifth round.

Indonesia, coached by former Netherlands and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert, struck first when Kevin Diks converted a penalty in the 11th minute. Six minutes later, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat equalised, and Firas Al-Buraikan’s penalty in the 37th put Saudi Arabia ahead.

Al-Buraikan scored again just after the hour mark, but Diks converted a second penalty in the 89th. Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Kanno was sent off in stoppage time, but the hosts held on for the win.

“One more step to go. God willing, we’ll make it happen,” Al-Buraikan said in comments posted on X by the Asian Football Confederation.

Indonesia’s chance of returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1938 will be over if it loses to Iraq on Saturday.

Earlier in Group A, Qatar was held to a 0-0 draw by Oman in Al-Rayyan.

Oman, the only team in the fourth round never to have appeared at the World Cup, plays the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Asia has eight automatic places and Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan and Jordan had already qualified from the third round which ended in June. Agencies

